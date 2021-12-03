Victim identified in Nov. 22 shooting death in east Las Vegas valley

Metro police investigate a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Sahara Avenue near Nellis Boulevard. (KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who was shot and killed Nov. 22 at an apartment in the east valley has been identified as 27-year-old Jessica Loggins.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified Loggins and ruled her cause of death as a gunshot wound to the torso.

Metro police are investigating the shooting, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 at an apartment in the 5100 block of Sahara Avenue, east of Nellis Boulevard.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a domestic fight between the woman and a man she had previously dated, according to Metro police Lt. Jason Johansson.

