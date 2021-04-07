Victim identified in North Las Vegas deadly pedestrian crash, family create GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The victim of Saturday’s deadly pedestrian crash has been identified as Adrienne Denise Atkins, 52. The Coroner’s Office ruled the cause of death from blunt force injuries and authorities say the manner of the crash was determined to be an accident.

A gofundme account has been set up by the family of the victim to raise funds to cover funeral and burial expenses.

The North Las Vegas Police Department Traffic Division investigated the fatal collision that happened on Saturday, April 3 around 8:54 p.m.

Police say officers were dispatched to West Centennial Parkway and Revere Street after receiving a call about a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

Preliminary investigation indicated a female driver of a blue Chevrolet Tahoe exited the vehicle as it sat in the center median lane of Centennial Parkway while approaching Revere Street, and proceeded to walk into eastbound travel lanes towards the southern sidewalk.

At the same time, a black Jaguar was traveling eastbound on Centennial Parkway from Revere Street and struck the female while she was in the third eastbound travel lane.

Medical personnel pronounced the woman, now identified as Adrienne Denise Atkins, dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jaguar remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. Impairment and speed are not known to be factors at this time.

