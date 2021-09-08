Victim identified in NLV shooting near Las Vegas Blvd. North, Lake Mead

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was shot to death Monday near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Lake Mead Boulevard has been identified.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that Oliver Hillman, 53, died of a gunshot wound to the neck.

Hillman’s death was one of three separate homicides that North Las Vegas police responded to on Monday night.

Officers were called just after 7:30 p.m. to the area of 2100 North Las Vegas Blvd. in reference to a dead body. Hillman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two more homicide investigations involved bodies found in the area of Cheyenne Avenue east of Interstate 15.

North Las Vegas police continue to investigate the three shooting deaths. It is unknown if the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.