LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who was found dead after a vehicle fire in the east Las Vegas valley on May 9 has been identified as Sandra Cruz-Lopez, 39.

Related Content UPDATE: Metro homicide detectives investigating after burned body found

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has not released a cause of death in the case.

The body was found by Clark County Fire Department crews at E. Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street at about 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 9.