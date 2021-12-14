Victim identified in fatal rollover crash on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver of the 2020 Nissan Maxima who was ejected from the vehicle during a rollover accident has been identified as 43-year-old Jennifer Sue Shaffer.

Shaffer was traveling northbound on Interstate 15 entering the Las Vegas Boulevard offramp when she failed to navigate the curve of the ramp, continued North, and left the edge of the roadway. The vehicle rotated through the landscape before overturning and Shaffer was ejected. She had not been wearing her seatbelt.

Shaffer succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. It remains unknown why the victim navigated off of the roadway.

This accident marks the Nevada Highway Patrol — Southern Command’s 82nd fatal crash in 2021.