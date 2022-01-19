Victim identified in deadly rollover crash on Las Vegas Boulevard North

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified 19-year-old Beleca Genesis Jones as the victim of a deadly rollover crash near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Walnut road.

The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday when 22-year-old Michael Garcia was driving south on Las Vegas Boulevard, drove onto the rock median, lost control, overturned, and slid into an oncoming Kia Soul, according to police.

Jones died as a result of blunt force injuries to her head, chest, and pelvis.

Jones was the passenger in Garcia’s 2004 Toyota Corolla. He did not show any signs of impairment at the scene.

The driver of the Kia was rushed to UMC Trauma.