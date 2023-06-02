LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have identified a person who died in a May crash on US-95 in Nye County.

According to the report from Nevada State Police, on May 26 at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a crash on US-95, south of mile marker 69 just north of Beatty.

Investigators determined that a silver sedan traveling south on the freeway ran onto the dirt shoulder. The driver overcorrected into the other dirt shoulder and went airborne before hitting a fence and turning over, police said.

The passenger, identified as Cassandra Jeannine Bjork, 39, of Minneapolis, MN, was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.

According to the report, the crash represents the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 34th fatal crash of 2023. 38 people have died in those crashes, officials said.