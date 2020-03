NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We now know the name of the driver who was killed in a two-car crash on Tuesday evening in North Las Vegas. Police say 18-year-old Keokiana Wood died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Decatur Boulevard was closed in both directions between Craig and Camino Del Rancho for several hours following the crash.

Another driver was involved in the crash, but we have not gotten an update on their condition. Police have not said what led up to this crash.