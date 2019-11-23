Victim dies from unknown injuries, homicide unit investigating

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officers responded to the 8000 block of West Mesa Vista Drive for reports of a stabbing and gunshots in the area. Once there, officers found a victim suffering from unknown injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died. Homicide investigators are on the scene conducting the investigation.

Mesa Vista is blocked off in both directions in the immediate area of the incident. Officials expect the area to be closed from several hours. Police will provide more details as they become available.