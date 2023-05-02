LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vice President Kamala Harris surprised a Las Vegas-area small business owner during a visit Monday to the White House.

Juanny Romero, CEO of Henderson-based Mothership Coffee Roasters, was one of about 50 small business owners invited to the White House for National Small Business Week, a spokesperson said.

Before the official event featuring President Joe Biden, Harris surprised Romero in the West Wing, a spokesperson said.

Americans filed nearly 11 million applications to start new small businesses in 2021 and 2022, a spokesperson said.

Mothership Coffee Roasters has four locations across the Las Vegas valley.