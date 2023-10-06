LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be making a stop in Las Vegas next week as part of her “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour.

According to a release, Vice President Harris will be holding a moderated conversation at the North Las Vegas campus of the College of Southern Nevada. This event will be the eighth stop on her nationwide college tour.

The campus event at CSN will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour is a “high-energy national swing that is mobilizing thousands of young people in the ongoing fight for fundamental freedoms and rights,” the release stated.

Vice President Harris is visiting approximately a dozen campuses on the tour. At each stop, she is focusing on issues that “disproportionately impact young people across America.” Such issues include reproductive freedom, gun safety, climate action, voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality, mental health, and book bans.