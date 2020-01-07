VICE News finds captain at Southern Nevada detention center was allegedly active on Neo-Nazi website

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — During an investigation into leaked archives of a now-inoperative neo-Nazi website, VICE News discovered a captain at the Nevada Southern Detention Center was allegedly an active user on the site and wished to create a white nationalist chapter.

The news outlet reported Travis Frey, 31, is the former head of security at a CoreCivic jail in Indianapolis, which was contracted with ICE. The detention center in Pahrump is run by the same company and contracted with ICE, as well as the U.S. Marshals.

According to VICE News, Frey, who had been a member of the website “Iron March” since 2013, posted at least a dozen times on the website between 2016 and 2017 while working at the Indianapolis jail location.

Over the course of their investigation, VICE News found that Frey sought to establish a white nationalist chapter in his area and that he also self-identified as a “fascist” on his website profile.

Frey has worked at the Nevada Southern Detention Center since 2018, VICE News says. The outlet said in its report that it’s not clear if Frey still harbors these views but for more on the full story, please go here.