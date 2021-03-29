Vibrant new banners going up to mark districts in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas is putting up banners to designate various districts in the downtown area, part of an effort to clearly distinguish the districts and highlight them for the public.

“From the new Gateway sign to the downtown wayfinding package, to these brilliant pole banners you will start to see vibrant colors and excitement over the next few years,” City Manager Jorge Cervantes said.

“We hope that this small detail will create some vibrancy in the area as people start to return to the activities they once enjoyed,” he said.

(Photo by S. Savanapridi / City of Las Vegas)

As part of the Downtown Master Plan – Vision 2045, banners and signs for these districts will be going up, biginning with Restaurant Row @ Carson Ave, which is in the Fremont East District:

Resort & Casino

Civic & Business

18b Arts District

Gateway District

Symphony Park District

Market District

Fremont East District

Design District

Cashman District

Historic Westside

Founders District

Las Vegas Medical District

Banners for Restaurant Row @ Carson Ave. highlights the restaurant community with clear wayfinding signs.

Restaurant Row includes 7th & Carson, Bocho, Donut Bar, Carson Kitchen, Downtown Terrace, VegeNation, Juice Stars, EAT and Madero Street Tacos.

According to Liam Dwyer, the owner of 7th & Carson, the new banner signs and this designation will help highlight the area for our Carson Avenue restaurants.

“We have really struggled this past year, just like so many others,” Dwyer said. “We are open, safe and ready to serve our guests the delicious food and create the cool atmosphere they know and love!”