LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are just one win away from becoming Stanley Cup champions. They will face off against the Panthers in Game 5 at the T-Mobile Arena.

If you’re a VGK fan and would like to share the experience of watching the Stanley Cup playoffs Game 5 on Tuesday night, there are watch parties happening around the Las Vegas valley.

Henderson Watch Party

The City of Henderson is hosting a watch party at the Water Street Plaza located at 240 S. Water Street. There will be a live DJ, beverage vendors, food vendors, and giveaways. A big turnout is expected for the game which will be watched on a 42-foot wide screen.

It’s a family-friendly event for adults and children.

(Water Street will be closed to vehicles between Atlantic Ave. and Basic Rd. Fans are advised to arrive early. There’s limited parking at the Water Street parking garage at 235 S. Water St. with access off Texas Ave. and at the Henderson City Hall parking garage at 240 S. Water St. with access off Basic Rd.)

