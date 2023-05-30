LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s no secret the Vegas Golden Knights have a dedicated fan following who love to show their support of the team by buying VGK merchandise.

Fans are celebrating Monday night’s blowout winning game that advanced the Knights to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time since the team started in 2017.

Everything you could ever want from golden jerseys to a plush mascot can be found at official NHL-licensed stores. Vegas Sports and Hockey has experienced a big boost in sales of Knights merchandise since the team has advanced in the Western Conference and expect it to carry through the Stanley Cup Final.

VGK merchandise for sale at Vegas Sports and Hockey. (KLAS)

Owner Bruce Mianecki said they are getting more items into the store this week just before the first Stanley Cup game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3. The store is located at the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets at Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road. Golden Knights merchandise can also be found at The Arsenal at City National Arena near Downtown Summerlin.