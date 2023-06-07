LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley is showing its pride when it comes to the Vegas Golden Knights in every way possible, including on their vehicles.

According to the Nevada DMV, the VGK plates are the second-most popular specialty plate. There are nearly 66,000 vehicles bearing a VGK plate, which is up 700 from a month ago.

“It’s the second most popular specialty plate behind the Las Vegas commemorative plate with the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on it. There are 80,000 vehicles with those plates.

The VGK plate debuted in October 2018.

If you want to swap plates on an existing Nevada registration, DMV’s website charges a $10 fee plus the $46 price stage for the VGK “Vegas Born” plate. A plate with more personalization will cost $81. You can click here for more information.