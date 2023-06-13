LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights have a loyal fan base that reaches beyond gender norms. There’s a group called “VGK Ladies” which proves that.

The group formed on Facebook shortly after the hockey team started in 2017. They now have nearly 10,000 female members who all share their love of hockey.

It’s truly an inclusive community where the women talk about the team, plan events, and form friendships.

Heidi Glassman has been a member since the first day and joined to escape the often sexist feeling from other groups.

“We can say whatever we want, no judgment. No one is saying, ‘Shut up, you’re just a woman.’ No, we have a voice in this town.”

Glassman and others say they’ve formed life-long friendships through the group and the team gave them and the community something to rally and unite over, especially in the aftermath of the 1 October shooting.

“I am a table games dealer on the Strip. I was there Oct. 1 and that team meant everything to us because it was the only reason we could cheer,” Susan Burke said.

The VGK Ladies are having a watch party at Parkway Tavern Flamingo for Game 5.