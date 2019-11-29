VGK fans flock to team stores for special ‘Gold Friday’ deals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Malls across the valley are open for “Black Friday” shoppers, but even more important to some people is the Golden Knights’ team stores opening their doors for the holiday deal day.

8 News Now reporter, Hector Mejia, followed the line early Friday morning as it grew from two people to over three hundred people.

7:20 a.m. Update: Looks like more than 300 @GoldenKnights fans are in line for the “Gold Friday” deals at The Arsenal. Doors open at 8 a.m. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/muzMnk3moi — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) November 29, 2019

The Arsenal at City National Arena in Summerlin got pretty crowded, as people started lining up around 3 a.m. to get their place in line.

Fans came out to score deals on merchandise and check out what’s new on the sales floor. Those new items debuting Friday include custom bikes, corn hole sets, and “ugly” holiday sweaters.

Many ‘Medieval Maniacs’ couldn’t wait to receive the poster capturing “The Save” from Marc-Andre Fleury.

The team announced the deals this week, before Thanksgiving. The Arsenal, at City National Arena, and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.

The first 500 fans at City National will score a free Golden Knights poster.

Retail specials will also be good on their website.