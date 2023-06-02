LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the second time in six years, the Vegas Golden Knights will play to win the Stanley Cup. The first of the seven-game series beings Saturday, June 4 at the T-Mobile Arena.

It will be a packed night at the Fortress when the Golden Knights go up against the Panthers in the 2023 NHL Playoffs. The puck drops at 5 p.m. Game 1 sold out quickly.

Fans are extremely excited to see the VGK get another chance to win the coveted trophy.

If you are still looking for tickets, StubHub suggests the following: