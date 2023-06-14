LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 8 News Now Investigators confirm that the championship parade for the Vegas Golden Knights will take place on Saturday evening, June 17.

The Vegas Golden Knights won the legendary Stanley Cup Final Tuesday night in a 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers. It was an emotional night that carried over into the morning hours as the Vegas-born team and thousands of fans celebrated the win.

One of the first questions: Where and when will there be a parade?

Sources tell 8 News Now, the parade will be in the evening hours on Saturday and likely along some portion of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.