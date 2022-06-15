LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Wednesday that the VGK Foundation and VGK Alumni Association will be partnering with Smith’s Food & Drug Stores to host another “Knight Up, Gas Up” event where they give away $40,000 in free gas.

Thursday, June 16 the VGK Foundation, VGK Alumni Association, and Smith’s Food & Drug Stores will be giving $50 of gasoline to the first 800 vehicles that arrive. The event will be open to all fans and will begin directly at 8 a.m. on Thursday exclusively at 9710 W Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas.

The price of gasoline, at this exclusive Smith’s store, will also be lowered by 20 cents all day on Thursday, June 16, and Friday, June 17.

Fans are limited to one visit and will be greeted by Chance and members of the VGK and Henderson Silver Knights cast, while Deryk Engelland will be in attendance as a representative from the VGK Alumni Association. Select players from the Golden Knights are also expected to attend the event on Thursday morning.