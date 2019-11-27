Veterinarians warn not to feed your pet holiday food

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, there is often a set of puppy eyes near the table begging for food, but Veterinarians urge you not to feed your pets anything from your plate.

“They can get very very sick sometimes with the very rich foods over the holidays,” says Dr.Steve Holowinski of Johnson City Veterinary Hospital.

It’s tempting to give your pets anything they want – even if it’s not good for them.

“People wanna be nice and try to be nice, but they end up actually causing more problems for their pet,” added Holowinski.

Holowinksi says his office sees a spike in visits consistently around the holidays.

“I’d say we see about a 50 percent increase,” added Holowinski.

Feeding your pet the scraps from your Thanksgiving dinner plate would a moment of joy for your pet, but a lifetime of struggles in the future.

“Consequently we see the things everyone sees with being overweight, diabetes, problems with joints and such from becoming arthritic because now a dog that’s supposed to weigh 40 pounds now weigh 60 pounds,” added Holowinski.

Holowinski says some foods are more dangerous than others.

Be careful not to feed your pet these foods:

Big turkey bones

Sweets and desserts

If your pet happens to rummage through the garbage or sneak food off the table while you’re not looking there are signs you can watch out for in case they get sick.

“Especially the vomiting; if they’re not keeping anything down then they should be seen,” added Holowinski.

It’s best to keep your pets away from the holiday meal and stick to the kibble. The safest thing to give your pet is fresh vegetables like green beans that aren’t soaked in butter and garlic.