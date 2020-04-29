Veterans Village/SHARE hydration station low on water supply, accepting donations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arnold Stalk founder of Veterans Village/SHARE Village says the center needs water donations for their hydration station.
Veterans Village/SHARE Village says that closed water stations around town are not currently in service and this is likely the reason their center is seeing a decline in their water supply.
Since the pandemic started, thousands of individuals have been turning to the center for help and free services and are seeing about 2,000 people a day visit and receive assistance at Veteran’s Village.
SHARE Village is asking the public’s help with their supply of water by keeping with social distancing guidelines:
- People can donate bottled water to: Veterans Village/SHARE at 50 N. 21st St., Las Vegas, NV 89101.
- Donors do NOT need to get out of their cars unless they choose to.
- Donors can pull up to the gate, and ask the people working there to take the water from their vehicles.
- Veterans Village is open 24 hours, so drop offs can take place at any time of the day.
Veterans Village/SHARE Village also accepts nonperishable and emergency supplies. For more information on the center’s services, click here.