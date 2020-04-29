Veterans Village/SHARE hydration station low on water supply, accepting donations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arnold Stalk founder of Veterans Village/SHARE Village says the center needs water donations for their hydration station.

Veterans Village/SHARE Village says that closed water stations around town are not currently in service and this is likely the reason their center is seeing a decline in their water supply.

Since the pandemic started, thousands of individuals have been turning to the center for help and free services and are seeing about 2,000 people a day visit and receive assistance at Veteran’s Village.

SHARE Village is asking the public’s help with their supply of water by keeping with social distancing guidelines:

People can donate bottled water to: Veterans Village/SHARE at 50 N. 21st St., Las Vegas, NV 89101.

Donors do NOT need to get out of their cars unless they choose to.

Donors can pull up to the gate, and ask the people working there to take the water from their vehicles.

Veterans Village is open 24 hours, so drop offs can take place at any time of the day.

Veterans Village/SHARE Village also accepts nonperishable and emergency supplies. For more information on the center’s services, click here.