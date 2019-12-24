Veteran’s Village expands to offer affordable housing for entire community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Veterans Village Las Vegas announced the expansion of their signature affordable housing to include units for the entire community.

The new community, called “SHARE Village Las Vegas” will add 150 units to the 477 existing living units as part of a community master plan with the goal to end homelessness in Southern Nevada.

“We have been diligently and strategically designing, planning and implementing our expansion of new signature comprehensive housing with supportive services to all people in need of affordable housing in our community,” said Arnold Stalk Ph.D., Founder and President.

“In light of the tragic fire at the Alpine Village Motel in Downtown Las Vegas which left over 30 people homeless, we have decided to accelerate our timeline and let the public know that we are expanding our mission and services,” added Stalk.

For over eight years, Veterans Village has offered services to Veterans; men, women, and families. The new expansion of housing and services will serve not only Veterans and their community.

Public and private partnerships have been created to provide residents with medical and mental health services, employment training, referrals and placements along with Three Square Regional Food Bank and nutrition programs as an integral part of this program.