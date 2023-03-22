LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Crowds of veterans made their way to the Silver Nugget Casino Event Center for the Veterans Stand Down event on Wednesday.

Chairperson Shalimar Cabrera said the event is designed to have every resource a veteran might need on hand in one location.

“Anything from basic need services like food, hygiene kits, clothing, haircuts and showers, but all the way up to same day housing if they’re homeless, employment on the spot, legal assistance, child support assistance,” Cabrera explained. “We have some of the courts here hearing court cases today and we have the VA here doing healthcare and everything in between.”

Plenty of community partners also donated their time like Cece Navarrette with OptimuMedicine.

“We transport veterans so this was a perfect event for us to be part of and give back to the community,” Navarrette said.

Source: KLAS

The transition from military life to being a civilian may not always be easy. Many had difficulty during the pandemic when they couldn’t access the help they needed.

“We like to think, to those of us who come out and do this, it really shows that we haven’t forgotten the service and sacrifice of our veterans, right?” Cabrera said.

After being on a brief pause due to covid, organizers of the event said the biggest need they see now from military veterans is financial assistance and employment.

That’s why Marine Corps veteran Joseph McDermott stopped by. He heard about the event through U.S. VETS.

“I have a case manager there. She recommended I come down here today and get help with my resume and find employment,” McDermott said. “So many different resources here, it’s hard to fathom. I mean you don’t know which way to go.”

The Veterans Stand down event helped over 200 veterans in today’s event across our valley.

“Veterans stepped up when our country called, now that they’re in need, we need to be here for them,” Cabrera added.