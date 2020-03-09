Veterans Stand Down canceled due to coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to the coronavirus, the U.S. Vets in Las Vegas are postponing the 2020 Veterans Stand Down event planned for March 25.

According to the news release, ” This decision was made with careful consideration and concern for the health and well-being of our community – the veteran attendees, volunteers, service providers, our staff, and the many partners it takes to host an event of this nature.”

The event helps veterans in need of access to housing assistance, job fairs, VA benefits, legal assistance and health care.

Plans are to reschedule the event at a later date.