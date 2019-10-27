Veterans Resource Fair will offer invaluable opportunities next month

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Veterans, their family members and caregivers will have the opportunity to learn more about employment resources during a special fair in North Las Vegas.

One Stop Career Center’s Veterans Resource Fair will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Aliante Library.

There will be mock interviews with potential employers, as well as education resources and guest speakers. Resources will aid veterans learn how to use their military experience in the civilian workforce.

The event is a partnership between Workforce Connections’ One-Stop Career Centers and the Armed Force Chamber.

“Many times, veterans have trouble translating their military skills into civilian skills on resumes or during interviews,” Andre’ Haynes, founder and CEO of the Armed Forces Chamber, said in a Facebook post. “This event tackles both of those problems while providing veterans and military families a one-stop event to access valuable community resources.”

Participants are urged to bring a military identification card, VA identification card or DD-214 form.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page.