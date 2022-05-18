LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A groundbreaking took place Tuesday for a much-needed veterans resource center in the valley.

The center will be located in North Las Vegas on Centennial Parkway and Pecos Road by the Skyview YMCA.

8 News Now spoke to veterans and city leaders about how the new center will help those who served.

"This is something that the veteran community in Nevada has needed for a very long time," said North Las Vegas Veterans Community Commission Chairman Michael Kelly.

Kelly said the facility will be innovative and the first of it’s kind in Nevada.

“This is something that the veteran community in Nevada has needed for a very long time, which is having a government-owned, government-run, veterans resource center,” Kelly said.

It’s meant to be a place where military veterans of all branches can meet, congregate, and receive the best help.

“All veterans will feel comfortable to receive health and wellness and healing,” he continued. “And, just participate in our greater North Las Vegas community.”

It’s a community that Ward 2 Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown said she is supportive of.

“We chose this site just because of the close proximity to our veteran’s hospital,” Goynes-Brown said. “And there is a need, and we are right there close to the YMCA as well for physical activity before or after coming to the center.”

The center will offer services to those we often thank for serving our country.

“They may know that there are resources available, but how to access those, they’ll know exactly what they need that is going to benefit their situation,” she continued.

“Once it’s finished and once it’s completed, we look forward to seeing as many veterans participate and come by as possible,” Kelly added.

The new center is scheduled to open by the end of 2022.