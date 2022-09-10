LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Veteran Tenants at Hebron were presented with quilts crafted by Quilts of Valor in collaboration with JustServe, a coalition partner of the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The veterans shared stories of their service and were given quilts representing those stories.

The Hebron property provides low-income housing and programming for veterans, the homeless, and seniors on fixed incomes.

Hebron is managed by Caridad, a nonprofit whose mission to humanize the homeless is fulfilled through several programs.