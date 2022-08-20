LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Veterans are getting free access to dental care across the valley with Smile Generation Serve Day.

Modern Dentistry near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard is partnering with local non-profit organizations including, Adopt-A-Vet, Dress for Succes, and the Freedom Child Foundation to help bring smiles to veterans.

“Having teeth again is giving me a second chance on life,” said veteran Roger Barton.

Dr, Lulu Tange owns Sahara Modern Dentistry and says that she sees the impact of this effort.

“I was emotional this morning just knowing how many people are here supporting us and volunteering to give back to the community,” said Dr, Tange.

Barton went in to get a new set of dentures and is looking forward to the new look.

“I’m getting all my teeth pulled. So within probably two or three weeks I should have brand new teeth,” said Barton.

This free treatment took a few hours, yet saved him thousands.

“Cause i almost went and got my dentures taken care of it probably would’ve been about ten thousand dollars. so I went through the process of Adopt-a-Vet dental,” said Barton. “I’m thrilled because I can smile again and have teeth to smile with.”

More than 25 patients got much-needed dental care completely free of charge as part of the event.