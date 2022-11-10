LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The annual Veterans Day Parade is expected to bring crowds to the downtown area in Las Vegas on Friday.

The parade will kick off at 4th Street and Gass Avenue and then head north to Stewart Avenue.

The event is one of the biggest Veterans Day parades on the west coast.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday there will be a flyover honoring veterans.

Several marching bands, dance teams, youth groups, and businesses are expected to be involved.

Afterward, an event is being held at the Nevada Veterans Memorial which is located at the Grant Sawyer State Building at Las Vegas Boulevard and Washington Avenue.