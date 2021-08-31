Veterans Day Parade returning in November; registration to participate open

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Veterans Day Parade is returning to downtown Las Vegas in November, according to a Tuesday news release from the Veterans Action Group.

The parade will run at 10 a.m. on 4th Street, from Gass Avenue to Stewart Avenue.

“2020 was a tumultuous year for all of us,” the group said. “The Veterans Action Group continued to meet and plan for the parade throughout 2020 and this year. We want to take this opportunity to thank all of you that have participated in the past and supported the Parade in years gone by.”

The Veterans Action Group also unveiled its new website, veteransactiongroup.com, where a map and links to register are located.