Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas starts at 10 a.m.

Veterans Day Parade 2019 in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada veterans will be honored with a parade in downtown Las Vegas Thursday morning. Last year’s parade was canceled due to the pandemic.

The parade is from 10 a.m. to noon. It will travel along 4th Street from Gass Avenue to Stewart Avenue. There will be road closures along the route.

Even though last year’s parade didn’t happen, the Veterans Action Group continued to meet and plan for this year’s parade.

“It feels great to get this thing going again. We missed it terribly last year,” said parade coordinator Jerry Adams.

The group says it’s one of the largest Veterans Day parades west of the Mississippi.

   

