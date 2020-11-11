Veterans Day Parade canceled for first time in 25 years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas, one of the largest in the country, was canceled because of the virus but there are still other ways to observe the day.

This year would have been the 25th year for the parade.

“It broke my heart to make that decision,” said Jerry Adams, president of Veterans Action Group. “But with COVID and the way things are today it was better off to protect our, not only our spectators but our people that participate in the parade. It’s a shame.”

Adams said it normally takes almost a year to plan the two-hour parade. Last year, about 5,000 people, draped in red white and blue, participated.

Adams is a former Air Force sergeant and served in Vietnam. The 70-year-old said Veterans Day is often filled with mixed emotions.

Jerry Adams served in Vietnam.

“It’s a very tough day for a lot of veterans to think about that, especially Vietnam veterans. We weren’t particularly welcomed when we came home. For us, that were there and being in the middle of it, it was doing something we, most of us, wanted to do.”

The non-profit says it lost as much as $60,000 in donations this year, due to the pandemic, which amounts to nearly 80% of the donations they receive during a normal year.

Organizers are hoping to return next year with a bigger parade.