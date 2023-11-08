LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, and is a holiday to honor those who have served, or are currently serving in the U.S. military. Government offices, banks, and some businesses will be closed Friday to honor the day and there will be various events going on around the Las Vegas valley.

VETERANS EVENTS:

20TH ASHA LAS VEGAS VETERANS DAY TOURNAMENT

Thurs., Nov. 9, 5 p.m. – Nov. 13 at 3 a.m. at 1550 S. Pavilion Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV

Click here for more information

THE DESERT WINDS IN CONCERT – VETERANS DAY SALUTE

Thurs., Nov. 9, 7-9 p.m. at Congregation Ner Tamid, 55 N. Valle Verde Dr., Henderson, NV

VOICES RAISED FOR VETS

Thur., Nov. 9, 7-10 p.m. at Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Dr., Las Vegas, NV

VETERANS DAY CAMP 2023

Fri., Nov. 10, 12 a.m.-11:59 p.m. at Horses4Heroes Las Vegas Family Equestrian Center, 4975 N. Miller Lane, Las Vegas, NV. Check-in open at 8 a.m.

Click here to register for camp for ages 4 – 14

VETERANS DAY HOOVER DAM SCENIC HIKE

Fri., Nov. 10, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Hoover Dam Lodge and Casino, 18000 US-93, Boulder City, NV

Click here for more information

LAS VEGAS HONOR RIDE CYCLING EVENT

Sat., Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Pkwy., 6th Floor, Las Vegas, NV

Click here for more information

VETERANS DAY CHALLENGE

Fri., Nov. 10 baseball tournaments

Click here for more information

VETERANS DAY IN BOULDER CITY

Veterans, their families and the public are encouraged to visit Veterans Memorial Park and Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery

Click here for more information

VETERANS FOOD DEALS:

APPLEBEE’S: Active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard that dine in-restaurant get a complimentary full-size entree from a special menu. They also get a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, to go, or delivery within a three-week period.

BJ’s RESTAURANT AND BREWHOUSE: On Nov. 11, veterans with a valid military ID can dine in and enjoy a ree chocolate chunk pizookie with an $9.95 purchase. Those who spend more than $14.95 for dine in or take out will receive a bounce back coupon for a free appetizer to be redeemed between Nov.12 and Dec. 31, 2023.

CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN: Veterans and active-duty military members get a complimentary meal Nov. 11. They will also receive a BOGO offer to redeem for a pizza from Nov. 12 to Nov. 21.

CHILI’S: Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11 with a proof of service. Only for dine-in.

DAVE & BUSTER’S: Veterans get a free entree (up to $20) and a free ($10) power card with a valid veterans ID card on Nov. 11.

DENNY’S: Veterans and active military can receive a gree original Grand Slam on Friday, Nov. 10 from 5 a.m. to noon. Dine-in only. Must show valid ID or DD214.

DUNKIN’: Veterans and active-duty military get a free doughnut of their choice on Nov. 11 at participating locations. Offer only available in-store.

EINSTEIN BROS. BAGELS: Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase in-store on Nov. 11

HARD ROCK CAFE: Active-duty and veterans get a free Legendary Burger on Nov. 11. Dine-in only with a valid ID.

HOOTERS: Active-duty military members and veterans get a free entree from a special menu with the purchase of a beverage at participating locations on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry pancakes or pancake combo on Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in only at participating restaurants.

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE: Active-duty military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage with the purchase of an adult entree in-restaurant on Nov. 11

RED LOBSTER: Veterans and active-duty military and reservists get free printed meal vouchers for Veterans Shrimp & Chips from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 11. Must have proof of service. Vouched must be used between Nov. 13 and Dec. 10 for dine-in.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE: At participating locations, active-duty military and veterans can dine in or receive a meal voucher on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a form of military ID. The vouchers are good until May 30, 2024. There is a specific menu for the offer.