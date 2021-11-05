Veterans Day 2021 deals at restaurants and other businesses (working on this – will publish 11/8)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Numerous businesses, including restaurants, are showing their appreciation for veterans by offering freebies and discounts. Veterans Day is celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 11, this year.
RESTAURANTS:
- Applebee’s — Veterans and active duty military can choose a free meal from a limited menu. Proof of service is required.
- BJ’s Brewhouse — Current and former military can enjoy a complimentary meal from a limited menu and a Dr. Pepper drink. Dine-in only. Proof of service required.
- California Pizza Kitchen — All veterans and active duty military can select a free entree from a special menu. Please wear your uniform or bring military ID or other proof of service.
- Chili’s Grill & Bar — All veterans and active-duty military can choose a free meal from a select menu.
- Cicis Pizza — Free adult buffet for veterans and active duty military. Proof of service required.
- Dennys — Free Build Your Own Grand Slam is being offered to all veterans and active military for dine-in only from 5 a.m. to noon. Proof of service required.
- Dunkin’ Donuts — Veterans and active military can enjoy a free donut, no purchase necessary.
- Famous Dave — The restaurant is offering a free Georgia chopped pork sandwich and one side at participating locations. Use the code VETERAN at check out.
- Farmer Boys — Free Big Cheese for veterans and active military with valid proof of service.
- Olive Garden — Veterans and active military can get a free meal from a limited menu. Proof of service required.