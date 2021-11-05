Veterans Day 2021 deals at restaurants and other businesses (working on this – will publish 11/8)

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Numerous businesses, including restaurants, are showing their appreciation for veterans by offering freebies and discounts. Veterans Day is celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 11, this year.

RESTAURANTS:

  • Applebee’s — Veterans and active duty military can choose a free meal from a limited menu. Proof of service is required.
  • BJ’s Brewhouse — Current and former military can enjoy a complimentary meal from a limited menu and a Dr. Pepper drink. Dine-in only. Proof of service required.
  • California Pizza Kitchen — All veterans and active duty military can select a free entree from a special menu. Please wear your uniform or bring military ID or other proof of service.
  • Chili’s Grill & Bar — All veterans and active-duty military can choose a free meal from a select menu.
  • Cicis Pizza — Free adult buffet for veterans and active duty military. Proof of service required.
  • Dennys — Free Build Your Own Grand Slam is being offered to all veterans and active military for dine-in only from 5 a.m. to noon. Proof of service required.
  • Dunkin’ Donuts — Veterans and active military can enjoy a free donut, no purchase necessary.
  • Famous Dave — The restaurant is offering a free Georgia chopped pork sandwich and one side at participating locations. Use the code VETERAN at check out.
  • Farmer Boys — Free Big Cheese for veterans and active military with valid proof of service.
  • Olive Garden — Veterans and active military can get a free meal from a limited menu. Proof of service required.

