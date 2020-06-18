Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City resuming services Monday

Flags are placed near grave markers at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City on Memorial Day. (Cristen Drummond / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three months after halting some services, the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City will resume cremation burials and interments beginning Monday.

Cemetery officials stopped normal operations to adjust to social distancing guidelines when COVID-19 spread, and now measures are in place to better protect families and guests.

Services will be limited to 50 people or less, officials said. Visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings.

“We know that this has been a tremendously difficult time for families who have been waiting to lay their loved ones to rest,” said Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS) Director Kat Miller.

“While we are still taking measures to ensure the safety of visitors and guests, this reopening will allow families and our veterans community to pay final honors in a way that appropriately recognizes their selfless service to our nation.”

Services can be scheduled for the indoor chapel with social distancing protocols in place.

Veterans and eligible family members can register for burial through the online registration page at: https://veterans.nv.gov/online-cemetery-registration-form. For questions, contact Superintendent Chris Naylor at naylorc@veterans.nv.gov.