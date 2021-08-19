Veterans Affairs looking to hire 45 nurses for North Las Vegas Medical Center; incentives being offered

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System is in need of registered nurses and is offering hiring incentives. They are looking to hire 45 nurses to work at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

The nurses are needed to work in areas including emergency and critical/intensive care as well as in-patient surgical and medical care. The salary range is between $63,008 to $131,812 per year based on education, training, experience, and nursing specialty. The job also comes with a federal government benefits package.

Preferred applicants should have at least one year of experience in nursing and be a graduate of a school of professional nursing approved by the appropriate state-accrediting agency and accredited by either The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

Applicants pending the completion of educational or certification/licensure requirements are welcome to apply but may not be hired until all requirements are met.



The deadline to apply is Aug. 23. For more information and to submit an online application, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/611294400.