Veterans Affairs: 15 employees test positive for COVID-19 since mid-March

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A total of 15 employees who work in the Veterans Affairs Nevada Healthcare system have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-March.

According to the VA, most of the employees work at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

None of the employees are currently hospitalized and some are going through final clearance to return to work, according to the VA. However, there are currently four COVID-19 patients being treated at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center. Another 9 patients were discharged to their homes and two went to other health care facilities. One veteran who tested positive did die while in hospice care.

Veterans Affairs reports it is continuing to screen and take temperatures at all of its facilities and it has stopped all in-person non-medical business operations. Virtual same-day services is being offered to veterans who have urgent primary care and mental health needs.



