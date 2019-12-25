Veteran real estate agent group supports military families this Christmas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local group of real estate agents did their part to bring Christmas joy to military families. Every year, the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals adopts up to ten families, giving them a tree and gifts for the holiday.

“It’s an emotional time, especially for the children because otherwise, they might not have a Christmas,” said Jimmy Vega, president of the organization’s local chapter. “So, it’s a good feeling just to give back.”

The families who receive the chapter’s help are grateful for the support.

“It’s extremely helpful for us. It just takes one thing off our plate, and with the medical bills and everything, we didn’t have a whole lot of extra cash to spend on gifts this year,” said Hannah Summers, an Air Force medic.

North Las Vegas Police and City Councilman Richard Cherchio were also involved in the effort.