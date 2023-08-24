LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For decades, U.S. Air Force veteran Dave Crete has been documenting the effects of exposure to contaminants on his fellow servicemen and their families. In response to his research and reports, a bill is being drafted in the U.S. House of Representatives that alleges the federal government was aware of contaminated areas at the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR) but failed to protect military and civilian personnel.

“Military personnel did not know the Department of Energy and its civilian contractors had conducted nuclear testing at the TTR decades before they arrived,” Crete explained. “They also didn’t know TTR’s soil and water were contaminated with ionizing radiation from Plutonium 239, as well as beryllium and other highly toxic materials.”

Crete was stationed on the Tonopah Test Range from 1983 to 1987 as a member of the 4461st Security Police Squadron, providing operational security for America’s top-secret F-117A stealth aircraft.

For decades, thousands of US military personnel have been exposed to hazardous contamination on the NTTR, which includes the Tonopah Test Range, The Nevada Test Site, and Groom Lake also known as Area 51.

Through his research, Crete found that men and women stationed at those locations suffered from various cancers, women experienced miscarriages, and children were born with birth defects. Families and friends were also found to have faced impacts due to contamination.

Crete started the non-profit, The Invisible Enemy, to create federal legislation that would guarantee medical care and compensation for those afflicted.

The proposed bill would mandate financial compensation and restitution for military personnel and families who have suffered due to contamination.

“The positive response we’ve received has been fantastic and the bill is moving at a much faster pace than some other legislation before Congress,” Crete said.

“We look forward to the day when everyone who has been stationed on the NTTR and their families finally get these long overdue benefits.”

U.S. Congressman Mark Amodei, (R-Nev.), is expected to introduce the Bill this fall.

Thursday evening, Crete will hold a fundraiser at Born and Raised Tavern on East Craig in North Las Vegas to continue to raise money and awareness about the families who have been impacted by exposure to nuclear contamination.

Those planning to attend should RSVP with Aylin Crete at info@theinvisibleenemy.org or call 702-683-3815. Those who are unable to attend but would like to donate to support this mission can also call 702-683-3815.