Veteran given gift of free furniture

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local veteran is taking home thousands of dollars worth of brand-new furniture for free. It’s all thanks to an organization, with the mission to help those who have served our country, succeed in life.

For Navy veteran Chris Bridgeforth, it’s the gift of a lifetime.

“I’m a very, very blessed lucky man right now,” Bridgeforth said.

Bridgeforth, along with his son and pregnant wife, have a $4,000 credit to get whatever they want.

It’s all thanks to the Armed Forces Chamber and Sleep Well Las Vegas through a program called, “Honoring Veterans on Military Birthdays.” On the birthday of each military branch, a veteran from that branch will be honored.

Bridgeforth served in the navy for about a decade. Now, he’s a life insurance agent and recently moved to Summerlin. He was honored Sunday, because it’s the Navy’s 244th birthday.

“It means everything,” Bridgeforth said. “Being a veteran and giving our time and putting our time in, it means everything that somebody’s actually thinking about us.”

The Armed Forces Chamber says their mission is to help veterans succeed in business, but that starts in the home.

“Maybe they don’t have the right chair at home, the right mattress, the right sofa, so being able to give that to them, to give them physical comfort and to make them feel good about themselves, what they did to the country, is now going to translate into the business and help them be more successful,” said Andre Haynes — Armed Forces Chamber Founder & CEO.

The goal of the program is to give away $20,000 worth of new furniture each year. This is the second time a gift like this has been given. The next birthday is next month.