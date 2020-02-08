‘Very disappointed’: Clerk’s family speaks out after sentencing of Ray Brown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who murdered a Lee’s Discount Liquor Store clerk in 2016 now possibly has another shot at life.

Ray Brown shot and killed Matthew Christensen during a robbery. He was facing the death penalty, but the jury sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Christensen’s family was not happy with the decision that was made today. They said the man who murdered their loved one gets a second chance at life, while Matthew is gone forever.

Brown read a letter in court asking for forgiveness. The 26-year-old was found guilty Wednesday of shooting and killing 24-year-ol Christensen during a 2016 robbery.

Christensen was a store clerk at Lee’s Discount Liquor on Warm Springs and Durango, where the crime happened.

The prosecution asked the jury to consider Brown’s several previous convictions.

The defense asked them to consider his troubled, disadvantaged childhood.

Christensen’s family said this isn’t justice.

“Very disappointed to not get the maximum sentence of the death penalty,” stated Reggie Christensen, Matthew’s older brother. “To hear he was given a chance after all kind of seems like a slap in the face to our family, considering this was all caught on camera, and you can see who it was and what they did.”

Brown’s family declined an interview but could be seen celebrating outside the courtroom.

Brown will be formally sentenced April 1.