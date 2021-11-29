Venue where UNLV student boxed before death not at fault: police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police have now commented on the death of 20-year-old Nathan Valencia.

Valencia collapsed after a boxing match at the Sahara Event Center at 800 Karen Avenue on Nov. 19 and died four days later due to brain injuries, according to his family.

The boxing event was organized by Kappa Sigma Fraternity and as a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Valencia wanted to take part since it was for charity.

In the new statement Metro writes “there is no information that there is any criminality on the part of the venue.”

The LVMPD Special Investigation Section has investigated the licensing of the boxing charity event that took place on November 19, 2021, where a participant was critically injured. The participant was hospitalized that night and passed away on November 23, 2021, at Sunrise Hospital. Currently, there is no information that there is any criminality on the part of the venue. The Nevada Athletic Commission is the governing body in the state of Nevada for all unarmed combat events and promoters associated with unarmed combat. Any enforcement action for the promoter or participants should come from their office. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

The Sahara Event Center released a statement last Friday.

We are deeply saddened by the death of Nathan Valencia, we want to extend our deepest condolences to his family, as our thoughts are with him & his family & the entire UNLV community at this time of grief. Sahara Event Center

Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter President CJ Jones at UNLV told 8 News Now that Nathan was the chaplain for the fraternity and because the boxing match was for charity, it motivated him even more to put in himself in the ring.

“In my opinion the philanthropy is the best part about being in a fraternity and sorority I feel like it was just very unorganized, so I feel like there needs to be accountability with UNLV and Kappa Sigma,” Jones said.