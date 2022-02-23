LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The sale of the Venetian, Palazzo and the Venetian Expo have been completed, bringing a new ownership group to the Las Vegas Strip.

News releases on Wednesday from both Apollo Global Management and Las Vegas Sands Corp. announced the completion of the $6.25 billion deal.

Few changes are expected at the resorts as the current management team is left in place.

The agreement to buy the Strip property was announced March 2021. The sale was announced after the close of financial markets on Wednesday.

“We’re thrilled to complete the acquisition of The Venetian, a premier Las Vegas resort that’s backed by a world-class team,” said David Sambur, Apollo Partner and Co-Head of Private Equity. “Over the last year, we have only grown more excited by the recovery and outlook for Las Vegas and in particular The Venetian, where we can invest behind an unrivaled set of guest amenities and experiences. Sheldon Adelson was a true visionary in building The Venetian more than two decades ago and we look forward to sustaining its success in this next chapter.”

Las Vegas Sands Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Goldstein said, “The opening of The Venetian more than 20 years ago represents the beginning of the company’s success. The property, and most importantly, the people who represent it every day will always remain indelible parts of our history.”

Goldstein told Nevada gaming officials recently that the company intends to remain in Las Vegas at a headquarters it is currently renovating. The bulk of the company’s operations are in Asia.

The Venetian, which opened in 1999, features three luxury hotel towers that include more than 7,000 all-suite rooms, 225,000 square feet of gaming space and 2.3 million square feet of meeting space. The MSG Sphere at The Venetian, a state-of-the-art performance venue, is under development by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.