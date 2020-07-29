Venetian Resort tower signs will turn blue for ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons’ Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Venetian Resort Las Vegas and Sands Expo will turn their exterior tower signs blue on Thursday in observance of the United Nations-sponsored “World Day Against Trafficking in Persons (WDATP).”

The signs will be blue on Thursday from 12:01 a.m. until sun-up, and then again at sundown until 11:59 p.m.

WDATP was designated in 2013 by the United Nations to “raise awareness of the situation of victims of human trafficking and for the promotion and protection of their rights.” Every country is affected by human trafficking, with women making up 49% and girls making up 23% of all victims of trafficking, according to the UN.

This year’s WDATP focuses on first responders of human trafficking, Venetian stated in a news release Wednesday.