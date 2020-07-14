Venetian Resort thanking essential workers with complimentary nights, up to 25% for guests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Venetian Resort is giving back to essential workers and first responders who have worked hard to fight the coronavirus pandemic through a special program.

Venetian is offering a way for guests to pay it forward. The program is called “Share the LOVE.” Guests that book through the Give LOVE offer will receive 25% off their room.

For every suite night that is booked through the program, the resort is donating a free night for essential workers.

Community heroes who reserve a complimentary night through the Get LOVE offer will also receive special perks at check-in, including discounts at resort restaurants, retail outlets, and other attractions, the resort says.

Those “community heroes” eligible for the one night complimentary stay, Venetian says, include: doctors, police officers, nurses, EMTs, grocery store employees, truck drivers, teachers, and postal/delivery drivers.

Venetian will donate up to 50,000 nights total to the valley’s heroes.

It is a way for tourists and locals to say thank you to those who have been on the front lines.

The Share the LOVE program offers are available to book through Aug. 31 for stays through Dec. 29, 2020.

To donate a complimentary suite night by booking a Give LOVE package, click HERE. First responders and community heroes can book their complimentary Get LOVE offer by calling 1 (866) 275-9040.

Since launching the “Share the LOVE” program in May, Venetian has donated more than 30,000 complimentary stays to essential workers.