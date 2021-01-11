Venetian Resort, Sands Expo turn blue for Human Trafficking Awareness Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Exterior tower signs on the Venetian Resort and Sands Expo are turning blue on Monday, Jan. 11, to recognize Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

The U.S. Senate designated this day in 2007 to raise awareness of the worldwide crisis.

In 2018, Las Vegas Sands launched Project Protect, a “comprehensive global initiative to accelerate its performance in countering human trafficking, promoting responsible gaming and preventing financial crimes at our resorts and in our communities.”

Sands says it maintains a zero-tolerance policy for human trafficking in any form, and has a multi-layered proactive and reactive response plan to prevent its properties and patrons from being involved in human trafficking.

The tower signs will turn blue around sundown on Monday and will remain that color until 11:59 p.m.

There are nearly 30 million victims of human trafficking around the globe, the company noted in a news release.