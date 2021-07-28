Venetian Resort providing discounts to locals at restaurants, spas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Venetian Resort is now offering Las Vegas residents some exclusive offers and discounts at their restaurants, bars and spas for the next month.

Locals will need to show their Las Vegas I.D. to enjoy deals at the following Venetian places:

BRERA Osteria : 15% discount on food only to Las Vegas residents

: 15% discount on food only to Las Vegas residents Buddy V’s Ristorante : Las Vegas residents receive a 20% discount and complimentary cannoli with purchase of entrée Chianti Tuesday’s – receive a $12 bottle of Chianti or Prosecco with the purchase of the $30 prix fixe menu created especially for local residents

: Las Vegas residents receive a 20% discount and complimentary cannoli with purchase of entrée Chica : Las Vegas residents receive a 25% discount, on food only

: Las Vegas residents receive a 25% discount, on food only Cañonita : Las Vegas residents receive a 10% discount on food only

: Las Vegas residents receive a 10% discount on food only estiatorio Milos : Las Vegas residents receive a complimentary bottle of Sommelier-selected red or white Greek wine with dinner purchase (must include one main course per person) Available daily from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. until Aug. 27, 2021

*One bottle per two guests

*On-site dining only, not takeout

: Las Vegas residents receive a complimentary bottle of Sommelier-selected red or white Greek wine with dinner purchase (must include one main course per person) Majordōmo Meat & Fish : Las Vegas locals receive a 10% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages only

: Las Vegas locals receive a 10% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages only Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano : Las Vegas residents receive a 15% discount on food only

: Las Vegas residents receive a 15% discount on food only Mercato Della Pescheria : Nevada residents receive a 15% off food only

: Nevada residents receive a 15% off food only Moon Palace : 15% off for Locals + Loyalty Card: Buy 8 Sliders, get the 9th Slider on us

: 15% off for Locals + Loyalty Card: Buy 8 Sliders, get the 9th Slider on us Mott 32 : Show your Nevada ID and receive a sparkling wine greeting upon arrival

: Show your Nevada ID and receive a sparkling wine greeting upon arrival Yardbird : Las Vegas residents receive a 25% discount on food only.

: Las Vegas residents receive a 25% discount on food only. The Dorsey Cocktail Bar : Las Vegas residents receive a 25% discount; every Sunday-Thursday only

: Las Vegas residents receive a 25% discount; every Sunday-Thursday only Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness: Las Vegas residents receive a 20% discount off spa and salon services, through Aug. 30, 2021

For all offers, the Venetian says these special deals may not be combined with any other offers. They ask that guests confirm current local resident discounts and terms before purchase.

For more information, click HERE.