Venetian Resort nixes masks for fully vaccinated guests in “most areas”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Venetian Resort is joining a long list of Las Vegas Strip properties not requiring fully vaccinated guests to wear a mask. This will apply to “most areas” of the resort, according to a company statement.

Employees, however, must still wear masks when on the property.

In response to guidance from the state of Nevada and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully vaccinated guests will not be required to wear a face mask, effective 2 p.m. today, while in most areas of The Venetian Resort. At this time, Team Members of The Venetian Resort are still required to wear a company-issued face masks while on property.” Venetian Resort Las Vegas spokesperson

The Venetian and Palazzo are operated by Las Vegas Sands Corporation.