Venetian Resort nixes masks for fully vaccinated guests in “most areas”

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Venetian_Resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Venetian Resort is joining a long list of Las Vegas Strip properties not requiring fully vaccinated guests to wear a mask. This will apply to “most areas” of the resort, according to a company statement.

Employees, however, must still wear masks when on the property.

In response to guidance from the state of Nevada and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully vaccinated guests will not be required to wear a face mask, effective 2 p.m. today, while in most areas of The Venetian Resort. At this time, Team Members of The Venetian Resort are still required to wear a company-issued face masks while on property.”

Venetian Resort Las Vegas spokesperson

The Venetian and Palazzo are operated by Las Vegas Sands Corporation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories